HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 8,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.10. 236,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

