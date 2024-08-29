HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,105 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 21.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shell by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 803,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.