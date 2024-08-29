HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 746 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

ES stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.27. 151,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,015 shares of company stock valued at $244,478 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

