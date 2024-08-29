HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 918 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $443,844,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $156,358,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $119,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.92. The stock had a trading volume of 143,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,495. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

