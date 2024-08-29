HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth $204,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. China Renaissance began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SN traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $93.65.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

