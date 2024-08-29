HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $888,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,911. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

