HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.27. 390,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,813. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

