HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.85. 61,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,260. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.