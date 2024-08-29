HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,481,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 469,142 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $61.84. 1,876,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,642,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

