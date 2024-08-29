HB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $287.07. 30,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,009. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $287.31.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

