HB Wealth Management LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.6% during the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 14,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.29. 202,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,400. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

