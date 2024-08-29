HB Wealth Management LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.72.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,343. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 255.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $105.39.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

