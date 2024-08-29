HB Wealth Management LLC Has $870,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 129,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

