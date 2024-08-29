HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.41.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.49. 289,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,880. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $131.87 and a 12-month high of $249.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

