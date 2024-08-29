HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price target (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.82 on Thursday, reaching $382.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,167. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $423.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

