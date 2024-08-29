HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 581.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,418.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PWR stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.92. 89,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,161. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

