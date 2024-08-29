HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.72. 1,834,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378,332. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.