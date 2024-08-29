HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.55. 152,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

