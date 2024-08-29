HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,136 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 320,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 535.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 65,466 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,293,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,864,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 200,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,043. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

