HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,669,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,571,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

