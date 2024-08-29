Head-To-Head Survey: Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) & Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) and Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Movado Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Movado Group pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and Movado Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermès International Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A $7.84 300.98 Movado Group $664.37 million 0.80 $46.71 million $1.79 13.41

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Movado Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions. Movado Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.5% of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Movado Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Movado Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and Movado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermès International Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A Movado Group 6.09% 8.18% 5.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and Movado Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermès International Société en commandite par actions 0 0 0 0 N/A Movado Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Movado Group has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.70%. Given Movado Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Movado Group is more favorable than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions.

Summary

Movado Group beats Hermès International Société en commandite par actions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes. It also provides silk and textiles for men and women; art of living and tableware products; perfumes; and watches. In addition, the company is also involved in weaving, engraving, printing, dyeing, finishing, and producing textiles; and purchasing, tanning, dyeing, finishing, and selling precious leathers. It sells its products through a network of stores worldwide. The company also sells watches, perfumes, and tableware through a network of specialized stores. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was founded in 1837 and is based in Paris, France. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions operates as a subsidiary of H51 SAS.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein. It also designs, sources, markets, and distributes jewelry and other accessories; and provides after-sales and shipping services. The company’s customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, network of independent distributors, online marketplaces, licensors’ retail stores, and third-party e-commerce retailers. It sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. Movado Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey.

