Helen Nash Buys 20,877 Shares of Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) insider Helen Nash purchased 20,877 shares of Inghams Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.11 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,927.47 ($43,869.91).
Inghams Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 832.30.
Inghams Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inghams Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Inghams Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inghams Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.