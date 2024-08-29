Helen Nash Buys 20,877 Shares of Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) insider Helen Nash purchased 20,877 shares of Inghams Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.11 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,927.47 ($43,869.91).

Inghams Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 832.30.

Get Inghams Group alerts:

Inghams Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Inghams Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inghams Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.