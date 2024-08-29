Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS HEGIY traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 3,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,694. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.4402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

