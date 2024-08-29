Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.55

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 381853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,213,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 696,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,134,031.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,213,496.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 372,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 228,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

