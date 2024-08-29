Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Up 7%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.67. 1,598,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,783,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Hertz Global Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $978.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

