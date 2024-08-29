Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.64) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.37).
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
