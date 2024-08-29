Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.64) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.37).

LON HOC traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 174.40 ($2.30). The company had a trading volume of 2,245,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,884. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.06. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company has a market cap of £897.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,180.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

