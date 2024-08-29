Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.32 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $115.32 million and $8.15 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $7.50 or 0.00012581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00055783 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037512 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,374,181 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.