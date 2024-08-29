Horizen Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $7.51 or 0.00012708 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $115.39 million and $7.96 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00056060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,375,125 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

