iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Up 50.8% in August

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,200 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the July 31st total of 375,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.6 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

iA Financial stock remained flat at $75.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. iA Financial has a one year low of $56.88 and a one year high of $75.99.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

