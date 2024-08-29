IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Cap of $36.49 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $36.49 million and $35.44 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,488,993 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

