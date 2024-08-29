IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $490.35. The stock had a trading volume of 87,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

