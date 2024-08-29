IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading 9.8% Higher

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 33,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 305,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064 over the last ninety days. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

