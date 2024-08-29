Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.54

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 29840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.13.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

