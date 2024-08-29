InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the July 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE IFIN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,615. InFinT Acquisition has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in InFinT Acquisition by 165,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 400,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in InFinT Acquisition by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 454,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in financial services and technology sectors in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

