Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Infomedia’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Infomedia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Insider Transactions at Infomedia

In other news, insider Jens Monsees bought 104,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,698.06 ($113,985.17). 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Infomedia Company Profile

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with body shops to sell OE collision parts; Microcat Market, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with repair shops to sell OE mechanical parts; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; and Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool.

Further Reading

