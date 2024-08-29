Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on October 22nd

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Ingredion has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingredion to earn $10.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,402. Ingredion has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,595.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,595.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,995 shares of company stock worth $3,657,534 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.