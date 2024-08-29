Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 162.8% from the July 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,917. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $32,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,502.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $32,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,502.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen R. Bressner acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,612.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 134,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

