Insider Buying: Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Purchases A$30,000.00 in Stock

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Lude acquired 5,000,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,270.27).

Hartshead Resources Stock Performance

About Hartshead Resources

Hartshead Resources NL engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Gabon, and Madagascar. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in the License P2607 comprising of five blocks in Quads 48 and 49 on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, Southern Gas Basin.

