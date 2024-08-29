Insider Buying: Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Shakesheff bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.24 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,440.00 ($21,243.24).

On Monday, August 26th, Simon Shakesheff acquired 3,000 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.29 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of A$15,870.00 ($10,722.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Ingenia Communities Group’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

