Insider Buying: Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Shakesheff bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.24 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,440.00 ($21,243.24).
Simon Shakesheff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 26th, Simon Shakesheff acquired 3,000 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.29 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of A$15,870.00 ($10,722.97).
Ingenia Communities Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Ingenia Communities Group Increases Dividend
Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile
Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ingenia Communities Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.