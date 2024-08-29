Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CAO Sells 944 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ATGE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.49. 333,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $80.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,299,000 after buying an additional 100,705 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,277,000 after acquiring an additional 306,699 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $57,787,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 90,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

