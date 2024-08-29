Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells $351,410.40 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,810,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

