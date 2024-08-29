Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Insider Sells 28,900 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) insider Anand Buch sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $144,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,176.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anand Buch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Anand Buch sold 1,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $5,340.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Anand Buch sold 7,701 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $40,738.29.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $100,659.91.

On Friday, June 14th, Anand Buch sold 11,950 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $36,328.00.

Crexendo Stock Up 2.6 %

CXDO stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $137.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.17. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Crexendo had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crexendo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CXDO

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.