Insider Selling: Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Senior Officer Sells C$1,187,493.18 in Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total transaction of C$1,187,493.18.

James Reid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortis alerts:

On Wednesday, June 19th, James Reid purchased 700 shares of Fortis stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$59.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.63. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.37.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 3.2312668 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.50 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTS

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.