Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells 644 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $143,682.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,004.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HOV traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,339. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $240.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 425,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

