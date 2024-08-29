Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells 644 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $143,682.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,004.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE HOV traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,339. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $240.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.58.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
