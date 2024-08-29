Insider Selling: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Sells 85,106 Shares of Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $536,167.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,294,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MannKind Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of MannKind stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 6,866,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,890. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

