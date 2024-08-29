Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO Sells 2,154 Shares of Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

MCHP stock opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,028,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 55,185 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,304,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,856,000 after purchasing an additional 96,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

