Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells $391,665.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Primerica Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $261.04 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $263.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day moving average is $238.60.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.25.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

