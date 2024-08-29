Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells $391,665.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Primerica Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $261.04 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $263.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day moving average is $238.60.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.25.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
