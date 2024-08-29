Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Sells 18,484 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 2nd, Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90.
  • On Friday, July 26th, Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84.
  • On Tuesday, June 11th, Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

KO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.83. 10,165,859 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,998,598. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $309.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business's 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

