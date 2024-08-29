Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Sells 18,484 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90.

On Friday, July 26th, Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

KO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.83. 10,165,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,998,598. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $309.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

