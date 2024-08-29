Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 3.3% Higher

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.25. 17,235,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 52,587,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 46,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

