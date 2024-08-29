InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.13. 19,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 62,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

InterCure Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get InterCure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterCure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InterCure by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.